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Premier Soccer League new boys Kruger United could be hit with FIFA transfer ban over R30,000 debt says FUSA official - 'It shouldn't come to this'
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FIFA order issued against Kruger United
Kruger United, who are currently gearing up for their historic debut in the Betway Premiership, have been warned that they risk being unable to register new players.
The warning comes from the Football Union of South Africa (FUSA), following a dispute involving former centre-back Motlomelo Mkwanazi.
The Lesotho international, who joined the club from Botswana’s BDF XI, reportedly terminated his deal due to salary delays.
FUSA Secretary General Taelo Motloung revealed that the matter has already escalated to world football's governing body.
"I'm afraid Kruger United might end up with a FIFA transfer ban if they take things too simple," Motloung told KickOff.
"As FUSA, we already have an order from FIFA… I have it in my possession.
"We took the case to FIFA because, at the time, they were refusing to pay."
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Financial details of the Mkwanazi dispute
The crux of the matter lies in a relatively small figure that has now put the club's entire recruitment strategy at risk.
According to the union, the total amount owed to Mkwanazi was R40,000.
While a portion of this has been settled, the remaining balance is what is currently triggering the threat of sanctions from Zurich.
"All Kruger have to do to prevent a ban is to pay Mkwanazi the R40,000 they owe him," Motloung explained.
"I remember Kruger making an arrangement to pay the boy in instalments.
"They gave the boy R10,000, which means they still owe the boy R30,000.
"Because of the order we got from FIFA, Kruger might find themselves ban from registering new players.
"It shouldn't come to this."
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History of payment issues at the club
This is not an isolated incident for the PSL newcomers.
The club, which gained automatic promotion after finishing top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 62 points, has been dogged by allegations of unpaid salaries involving multiple former players.
Reports suggest that the club may have prioritised paying current squad members over those who have moved on or whose contracts have expired.
FUSA has been active in pursuing these claims, and Motloung confirmed that several other cases have recently been resolved through their intervention.
"It's something that happened just yesterday [Monday].
"These players were owed outstanding salaries by the club," he said, referring to the successfully recovered payments for Muzi Zimu, Sizwe Sithole, Bongani Nyathi, and Smiso Ndlela.
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Management denies financial instability
Despite the warnings from the union and the confirmation of a FIFA order, the management at Kruger United has maintained that the club is on solid financial footing.
Team manager Elasto Kapowezha previously dismissed claims of a crisis, suggesting that the reports of financial distress were wide of the mark.
Kapowezha described the allegations as an exaggeration and "far from the truth" when addressing the media recently.
However, with a FIFA-sanctioned registration ban hanging over them, the club will need to act swiftly to ensure their first season in the big time is not derailed before a ball is even kicked.