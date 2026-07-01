Premier Soccer League new boys Kruger United could be hit with FIFA transfer ban over R30,000 debt says FUSA official - 'It shouldn't come to this'

Kruger United, who are currently gearing up for their historic debut in the Betway Premiership, have been warned that they risk being unable to register new players.

The warning comes from the Football Union of South Africa (FUSA), following a dispute involving former centre-back Motlomelo Mkwanazi.

The Lesotho international, who joined the club from Botswana’s BDF XI, reportedly terminated his deal due to salary delays.

FUSA Secretary General Taelo Motloung revealed that the matter has already escalated to world football's governing body.

"I'm afraid Kruger United might end up with a FIFA transfer ban if they take things too simple," Motloung told KickOff.

"As FUSA, we already have an order from FIFA… I have it in my possession.

"We took the case to FIFA because, at the time, they were refusing to pay."