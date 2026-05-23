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Tshepo Makgopa Magesi v Richards BayBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Premier Soccer League Final Day Wrap: AmaZulu edge KwaZulu Natal derby, Magesi climb off bottom and Siwelele blow two goal lead against Sekhukhune.

Durban City vs AmaZulu FC
Magesi FC vs Richards Bay
Durban City
AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy
Lamontville Golden Arrows
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC
Richards Bay
Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC
Marumo Gallants
Stellenbosch FC
Sekhukhune United vs Siwelele
Sekhukhune United
Siwelele

The last day of league action was short on drama but did provide some goals, a great comeback and an almost, nearly incredible relegation great escape. With the last day done that's it for this season's Betway Premiership. Congratulations to champions Orlando Pirates and all the clubs who met their season objectives.

  • Arthur Zwane AmaZuluBackpagepix

    Durban City 0-1 AmaZulu

    Usuthu claimed fourth place on the log after a late header from Nkosikhona Radebe settled this KwaZulu Natal derby in favour of Arthur Zwane's men, capping off a great season of progress under the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor.

    Durban City, who won the Nedbank Cup, and squeaked into the top eight despite this result, will also consider this a great season after being promoted from the NFD just one year ago.

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  • Magesi FC, March 2026Backpage

    Magesi 1-0 Richards Bay

    Magesi started the day bottom of the table, needing a win to have any hope of saving themselves.

    After a first half spent defending stoutly, Dikwena tša Meetse were thrown a lifeline when Moses Mthembu fouled Edmore Chirambadare and the referee pointed to the spot.

    Mcedi Vandala converted and suddenly the Great Escape was on.

    And while Magesi survived all the way through to fulltime and took the three points, results elsewhere meant they landed in the relegation/promotion play offs.

  • Siphesihle Jeza SiweleleBackpagepix

    Sekhukhune 2-2 Siwelele

    The Bloemfontein club needed a win and other results to go their way to reach the top eight and were soon 2-0 up and cruising at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

    Ghampani Lungu was allowed a free header to make it 1-0 after 17 minutes, and just two minutes later Siphesihle Jeza finished from a narrow angle at the near post to make it 2-0 after less than 20 minutes.

    Babina Noko pulled one back on the hour mark through Tshepo Mokoane.

    Then, breaking Siwelele hearts, Bright Ndlovu smashed in from long range to make it 2-2 right on the 90 minutes.

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  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy , April 2026TS Galaxy

    Golden Arrows 0-0 TS Galaxy

    These two teams had very little to play for with both achieving their season aims. For The Rockets, relegation was avoided and for Abafana Bes'thende a top eight slot was secured.

    It made for a pretty dull game but Manqoba Mngqithi's men edged the attacking stats and on an other day, could have snatched all three points.

  • Gavin Hunt StellenboschBackpagepix

    Marumo Gallants 0-0 Stellenbosch

    The very definition of a 'bore-draw' here as between them, the sides only managed 11 shots all game.

    However, Gavin Hunts men probably edged it and deserved the extra points for a win that would have left them exactly where they are anyway, ninth after an atrocious start to the season that had relegation looming until the 1,000-odd game veteran entered the dugout.