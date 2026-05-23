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Premier Soccer League Final Day Wrap: AmaZulu edge KwaZulu Natal derby, Magesi climb off bottom and Siwelele blow two goal lead against Sekhukhune.
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Durban City 0-1 AmaZulu
Usuthu claimed fourth place on the log after a late header from Nkosikhona Radebe settled this KwaZulu Natal derby in favour of Arthur Zwane's men, capping off a great season of progress under the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor.
Durban City, who won the Nedbank Cup, and squeaked into the top eight despite this result, will also consider this a great season after being promoted from the NFD just one year ago.
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Magesi 1-0 Richards Bay
Magesi started the day bottom of the table, needing a win to have any hope of saving themselves.
After a first half spent defending stoutly, Dikwena tša Meetse were thrown a lifeline when Moses Mthembu fouled Edmore Chirambadare and the referee pointed to the spot.
Mcedi Vandala converted and suddenly the Great Escape was on.
And while Magesi survived all the way through to fulltime and took the three points, results elsewhere meant they landed in the relegation/promotion play offs.
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Sekhukhune 2-2 Siwelele
The Bloemfontein club needed a win and other results to go their way to reach the top eight and were soon 2-0 up and cruising at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Ghampani Lungu was allowed a free header to make it 1-0 after 17 minutes, and just two minutes later Siphesihle Jeza finished from a narrow angle at the near post to make it 2-0 after less than 20 minutes.
Babina Noko pulled one back on the hour mark through Tshepo Mokoane.
Then, breaking Siwelele hearts, Bright Ndlovu smashed in from long range to make it 2-2 right on the 90 minutes.
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Golden Arrows 0-0 TS Galaxy
These two teams had very little to play for with both achieving their season aims. For The Rockets, relegation was avoided and for Abafana Bes'thende a top eight slot was secured.
It made for a pretty dull game but Manqoba Mngqithi's men edged the attacking stats and on an other day, could have snatched all three points.
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Marumo Gallants 0-0 Stellenbosch
The very definition of a 'bore-draw' here as between them, the sides only managed 11 shots all game.
However, Gavin Hunts men probably edged it and deserved the extra points for a win that would have left them exactly where they are anyway, ninth after an atrocious start to the season that had relegation looming until the 1,000-odd game veteran entered the dugout.