Premier Soccer League Final Day Wrap: AmaZulu edge KwaZulu Natal derby, Magesi climb off bottom and Siwelele blow two goal lead against Sekhukhune.

Magesi started the day bottom of the table, needing a win to have any hope of saving themselves.

After a first half spent defending stoutly, Dikwena tša Meetse were thrown a lifeline when Moses Mthembu fouled Edmore Chirambadare and the referee pointed to the spot.

Mcedi Vandala converted and suddenly the Great Escape was on.

And while Magesi survived all the way through to fulltime and took the three points, results elsewhere meant they landed in the relegation/promotion play offs.