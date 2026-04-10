Premier Soccer League club slapped with transfer ban after failing to settle former tactician's dues

By releasing him, the Chilli Boys were supposed to settle the financial dues as agreed in the contract between the involved parties.

But following their failure to do so, Eymael presented his grievances to FIFA, who, in turn, gave Chippa United a 45-day ultimatum to pay the coach R250 as well as the 5% interest accrued.

Nevertheless, Chippa have not managed to settle the veteran coach, which forced FIFA to act.