Premier Soccer League club slapped with transfer ban after failing to settle former tactician's dues
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The short marriage
In their bid to save the club from possible relegation, Chippa United appointed Luc Eymael to coach them early in the season.
However, the Belgian, who replaced Sinethemba Badela in August 2025, was fired after three months in charge for failing to turn the team's fortunes around.
- Dennis Mabuka
Chippa fail to honour agreement
By releasing him, the Chilli Boys were supposed to settle the financial dues as agreed in the contract between the involved parties.
But following their failure to do so, Eymael presented his grievances to FIFA, who, in turn, gave Chippa United a 45-day ultimatum to pay the coach R250 as well as the 5% interest accrued.
Nevertheless, Chippa have not managed to settle the veteran coach, which forced FIFA to act.
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Chippa banned from signing players
“In this context, it appears that, despite the decision, Chippa United FC [the Respondent] has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Luc Nico Eymael,” FIFA communicated to parties involved.
“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally and nationally has been implemented by FIFA on the Respondent.”
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Until when?
“The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.
“Lastly, the South African Football Association is requested to immediately implement on the Respondent a ban from registering new players at the national level, if not done yet,” FIFA concluded.