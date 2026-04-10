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Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

Premier Soccer League club slapped with transfer ban after failing to settle former tactician's dues

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Chippa United
Kaizer Chiefs
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TS Galaxy
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Richards Bay

Clubs have in the past suffered for failing to honour agreements with either the technical staff or a member of the playing unit. Another South African top-tier outfit is in black books with the world football governing body for not settling the dues of their former coach, who left a couple of months ago.

  • Luc Eymael, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    The short marriage

    In their bid to save the club from possible relegation, Chippa United appointed Luc Eymael to coach them early in the season.

    However, the Belgian, who replaced Sinethemba Badela in August 2025, was fired after three months in charge for failing to turn the team's fortunes around.  

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  • AFC Leopards coach Luc EymaelDennis Mabuka

    Chippa fail to honour agreement

    By releasing him, the Chilli Boys were supposed to settle the financial dues as agreed in the contract between the involved parties.

    But following their failure to do so, Eymael presented his grievances to FIFA, who, in turn, gave Chippa United a 45-day ultimatum to pay the coach R250 as well as the 5% interest accrued. 

    Nevertheless, Chippa have not managed to settle the veteran coach, which forced FIFA to act. 

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images Sport

    Chippa banned from signing players

    “In this context, it appears that, despite the decision, Chippa United FC [the Respondent] has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Luc Nico Eymael,” FIFA communicated to parties involved.

    “In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally and nationally has been implemented by FIFA on the Respondent.”

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  • Chippa United, April 2026Backpage

    Until when?

    “The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.

    “Lastly, the South African Football Association is requested to immediately implement on the Respondent a ban from registering new players at the national level, if not done yet,” FIFA concluded.