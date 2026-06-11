Is Trent in trouble?! Alexander-Arnold warned Jose Mourinho 'likes defenders to defend' with Denzel Dumfries tipped to become first choice at Real Madrid

Speaking to 10bet, the 1999 Premier League Golden Boot winner highlighted how the managerial change completely alters the dynamic for the attack-minded full-back. Asked if Dumfries could displace Alexander-Arnold as the first choice full-back, Hasselbaink said: “If it's Jose Mourinho, it is most likely that his chances are really big because Mourinho likes his defenders to defend first.

"We all know Trent's quality, but Trent's quality is going forward. So in a sense, if it is Mourinho, I think Dumfries will play quite a bit. But then on the other hand, it's a great luxury for Mourinho to have because he's got two completely different types of right-backs and he can go in different tactical directions.

"So I still think that Trent will get a lot of game time. But yeah, there's competition, and that's normal at a big club.”