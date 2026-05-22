Premier League Most Disappointing Signing of the Season: Alexander Isak, Yoane Wissa and GOAL's top 20 for 2025-26 - ranked

As with any season, a number of new signings have played significant roles, though finding diamonds in the rough is becoming increasingly difficult for Premier League clubs given the increased exposure of the global game. Spending big on proven commodities, meanwhile, comes with its own risk, with the amounts involved meaning any level of failure will not be tolerated.
That latter scenario proved to be the case for a number of new arrivals over the course of the campaign, including some of the most high-profile and expensive signings in the entire division. Here at GOAL, our team of editors and writers in the UK have put our heads together to rank the top 20 most disappointing signings of the Premier League season, based on overall performance, pre-transfer expectations and value for money: