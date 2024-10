The Cape Winelands outfit are in their second major Cup final and hope to claim the top-eight competition for the first time ever.

Stellenbosch FC will lock horns with Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

It is the Marooos' second major Cup final in the club's history and they hope to clinch their second title after claiming the Carling Knockout last season.

GOAL takes a look at how Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker could pick his starting lineup.

