Bucs keen on bouncing back from shock loss against Sekhukhune United when they play the Dube Birds in midweek assignment.

Orlando Pirates make a short trip to Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday to play Moroka Swallows in the Premier Soccer League fixture.

The Sea Robbers have no option but to win the Soweto Derby to sustain their chances of getting a Caf Champions League ticket.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Riveiro could line up his men in the vital game that will be played from 19.30 SAT.