Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Stellenbosch – Can Nkosinathi Sibisi's return fix Bucs' leaky defense?

Bucs continue to play catch-up as they travel to the Cape Winelands to face a wounded Stellenbosch side eager to bounce back from recent setback.

Orlando Pirates are still chasing Mamelodi Sundowns, looking to close the 16-point gap with four games in hand. Bucs will welcome back Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was crucial in their league win over Chippa United, scoring the decisive goal. Steve Barker’s side, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing Nedbank Cup loss to Kaizer Chiefs, a game marred by controversial officiating that left the coach furious. Stellenbosch have already beaten the Buccaneers this season, securing a 1-0 victory in the first round thanks to Devin Titus’ solitary goal.

Here, GOAL predicts Bucs' strongest XI and how José Riveiro is likely to set up his team against the Maroons.