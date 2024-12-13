Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Stade d’Abidjan in Caf Champions League clash - Miguel Timm in, Makhehleni Makhaula out? Jose Reviro to decide

Bucs travelled to Ivory Coast for their eagerly awaited Caf Champions match against les Yéyés, and GOAL analyzes who might start on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates aim for their second victory when they lock horns against Stade d’Abidjan on Saturday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium.

The Buccaneers, who have secured one win and one draw, are in second place in the Group C standings of the Caf Champions League, while the Ivorian team sits at the bottom of the table with no victories.

Jose Riveiro had numerous players available in their previous match against Al Ahly and that is the case heading into this clash.

Here, GOAL looks at how the Spanish tactician might line up his players for the away match against d’Abidjan.