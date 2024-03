The Buccaneers are back in action as they look to consolidate their push for a top-two position in the PSL campaign.

Orlando Pirates visit Sekhukhune United in Saturday's Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Soweto giants are on a six-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and are second on the league table.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Riveiro could line up his men on Saturday.