Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Royal AM in a PSL clash: Will Riveiro add more woes to MaMkhize's side?

On form Bucs will be hoping to get back to chasing Mamelodi Sundowns in the league as they clash with Thwihli Thwahla.

Orlando Pirates will be eager to get their league campaign back on track after starting 2025 on the wrong foot, losing to Cape Town City in their most recent domestic fixture.

Now, they face a challenging encounter against a Royal AM side that has recently stabilized its financial troubles and is looking to rebuild momentum.

Coach Jose Riveiro approaches this match buoyed by a morale-boosting victory in Egypt, where the Buccaneers defeated African giants Al Ahly.

Article continues below

While the gap in quality between Al Ahly and John Maduka's team makes Pirates the clear favourites, football often defies expectations.

The Harry Gwala Stadium is set to bear witness to what could be an intense showdown as Thwihli Thwahla attempts to upset the odds.

Pirates, however, will aim to assert their dominance and close the gap on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

With both teams having a point to prove, the stakes couldn't be higher for this clash.

Here, GOAL picks Pirates' first-choice XI and forecasts how the Spaniard is likely to line up his team against Maduka's side.