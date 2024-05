The red-hot Buccaneers host the Natal Rich Boys in South Africa's top-flight assignment scheduled for Saturday.

Orlando Pirates welcome Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium this weekend, aiming at winning their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League game.

Coach Jose Riveiro and his arsenal can't afford to drop points against the relegation-threatened Natal Rich Boys since it might cost them a place in the 2024/25 Caf Champions League.

GOAL offers insights into how the Spaniard - who will miss the services of suspended Mbatha - might assemble his team.