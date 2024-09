The Buccaneers will go head-to-head with in-form Rise and Shine at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, Pirates faced Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy in the second-leg of the Caf Champions League second preliminary round, successfully advancing to the group stage.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City demonstrated their strength by defeating Magesi FC 2-0, marking their second consecutive league victory.

Here, GOAL predicts how coach Jose Riveiro might arrange his squad for this upcoming clash.

Click here to get the latest news via our WhatsApp channel!