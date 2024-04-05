Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Golden Arrows: Saleng and Ndah set to return?

The Buccaneers could see at least one of their stars back in the starting line when they face Abafana Bes'thende in the Premier Soccer League.

Orlando Pirates will be hoping to turn things around after going two successive games without a win in the PSL when they welcome Golden Arrows for Saturday's match at Orlando Stadium.

While the Sea Robbers are experiencing tough times, they face Steve Komphela's resurrected Arrows who have not tasted a loss in their past three games.

The Soweto giants will miss Nkosinathi Sibisi as he picked up a red card on Wednesday, with Olisa Ndah and Monnapule Saleng likely to return to their starting line up.

Here, GOAL predicts how Jose Riveiro could select his starting line-up on Saturday.