Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Disciples FC in Caf Champions League clash - Will Deano Van Rooyen & Gilberto make their debuts?

The PSL clubs will kick off their Caf Inter-club competitions this weekend with the Buccaneers visiting Disciples FC from Madagascar.

Orlando Pirates will travel to Mauritius to face Madagascar’s reigning league champions Disciples FC in the Caf Champions League first preliminary round on Sunday.

The clash between the two teams promises to be an interesting one considering that they will be meeting for the first time in history.

Pirates' coach Jose Riveiro is expected to line up a strong squad as he will be looking to win the away game before the home match a few days later.

GOAL predicts how the Spanish tactician is likely to line up his troops on Sunday with the match taking place at the Cote D'OR National Sports Complex.

