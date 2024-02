Bucs travel to Mpumalanga to face their third-tier opponents at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. How are the Soweto giants likely to start?

Orlando Pirates will start their Nedbank Cup title defence when they visit lower division outfit Crystal Lake.

Coach Jose Riveiro is likely to rest some of his key players and field his fringe players who will be keen to impress.

GOAL predicts how the Spaniard could pick his starting lineup.