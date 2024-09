Fresh from continental football commitment, Bucs are gearing up for their first PSL assignment against Chilli Boys on Wednesday evening.

Red-hot Orlando Pirates will be looking to maintain their winning form when they welcome Chippa United to the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers have started the season well. They won four and drew two of their opening six games both in the MTN8 and Caf Champion League.

Bucs have been boosted by the return of a left-back and GOAL predicts who could start in the match against Chilli Boys.

