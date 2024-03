Orlando Pirates are gunning for maximum points as they face in-form Cape Town Spurs in Premier Soccer League action on Wednesday evening.

The Buccaneers return from their away fixtures still undefeated in the new year and will encounter the Urban Warriors shortly after securing a hard-fought 1-0 league victory away at Polokwane City.

Miguel Timm is back after serving his suspension, but Olisa Ndah will be absent due to accumulated yellow cards.

Armed with this update, GOAL predicts how Pirates might structure their lineup as they pursue second place in the standings.