Fresh from the Caf Champions League commitment, the Bucs now shift their focus to the domestic scene as they face the Citizens in the MTN8.

Orlando Pirates lock horns with Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final at the DHL Stadium on Tuesday evening as they bid to defend their title.

Jose Riveiro has most of his trusted troops available to select. The likes of Miguel Timm returned from injury - with new signing Gilberto looking to make his debut.

GOAL looks at the Spanish tactician's puddle and predicts how the coach might line up his squad against the Citizens.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!