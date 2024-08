The Soweto giants will host the Mother City side on Saturday as they bid to win the top-eight competition for a third-consecutive season.

Orlando Pirates will be hoping their away goal will hand them an advantage when they clash with Cape Town City in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Orlando Stadium.

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday and are likely to make changes to their teams in search of a winning formula.

GOAL predicts how the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro is likely to select his starting line-up.