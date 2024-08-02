Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against SuperSport United in MTN8 quarter-final - Will Gilberto make his debut?

The domestic campaign kicks-off this weekend with the annual tournament as Bucs host the Swanky Boys.

Orlando Pirates will open the 2024/25 season with a tricky MTN8 quarter-final fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers fans at Orlando Stadium will have the opportunity to see what the players and coach Jose Riveiro have in store.

GOAL predicts how the Spaniard might line up his men against the Swanky Boys who are aiming at eliminating the defending champions from the tournament.

