The Buccaneers will look to book their place in the Caf Champions League group stages on Saturday.

Pirates are set to host Jwaneng Galaxy in the second leg of the Caf Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium.

The Sea Robbers secured a crucial 2-0 victory in the first leg in Botswana.

With the advantage in their hands, will coach Jose Riveiro offer other players an opportunity to shine? GOAL predicts how Pirates might line up.

Click here to get the latest news via our WhatsApp channel!