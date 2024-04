Masandawana are aiming at extending their lead on the table when they play Babina Noko in the league assignment.

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Sekhukhune United on Tuesday in a Premier Soccer League game to be staged at Loftus Versfeld Stadium from 19.30 SA Time.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena might opt against fielding a much-changed side owing to the form of Babina Noko who are currently fourth on the table, and a win will take them third.

GOAL predicts how the 37-year-old might line up his arsenal to stand a chance of collecting maximum points.