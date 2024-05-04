Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to go against Stellenbosch - Teboho Mokoena to return?

Masandawana will be attempting to take a step towards clinching the treble when they meet the Cape Winelands side on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet a stubborn Stellenbosch side in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, a game that is expected to be very much interesting.

Rhulani Mokwena and his troops are dreaming of winning the treble this season after clinching the league and African Football League trophies.

The Tshwane giants beat helpless Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 on Thursday with some of their regulars missing, here, GOAL predicts how the 37-year-old mentor will name his starting eleven against Stellies.