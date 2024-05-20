Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face TS Galaxy - Tashreeq Matthews to start ahead of Thembinkosi Lorch?

The Brazilians will be hoping to keep their winning momentum when they visit the Rockets for a Premier Soccer League clash on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Mpumalanga for a South African top-flight match against in-form TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena has no worries ahead of this game as a number of his players are fit ahead of this match.

Players like Tashreeq Matthews and Mothobi Mvala are likely to start in this contest as the coach could rest some of his regulars.

The Tshwane giants face a stubborn TS Galaxy side, who beat Orlando Pirates over the weekend.

Here, GOAL predicts how Mokwena could line up his men for this crucial match in Mbombela.