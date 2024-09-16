Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face SuperSport United - Iqraam Rayners to start ahead of Peter Shalulile?

The Brazilians will start the race to defend their PSL title against Matsatsantsa and we look at who could start in the match.

The Loftus Versfeld Stadium will play host to an exciting fixture of the Tshwane Derby with Mamelodi Sundowns taking on SuperSport United on Tuesday.

Masandawana have a couple of players out injured including Thembinkosi Lorch, Mothobi Mvala and Arthur Sales, to mention a few.

They face their rivals following an impressive win over Mbabane Swallows in the Caf Champions League clash on Saturday.

Here, GOAL predicts how Manqoba Mngqithi could gang up his troops to face Gavin Hunt's side.

