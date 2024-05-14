Having already won the PSL title, the Brazilians still have a lot to play for and their youthful coach has been giving chances to other players.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be at Harry Gwla Stadium on Tuesday to face Royal AM in a Premier Soccer League match.

Rhulani Miokwena's side has a number of injuries to key players like Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana.

But the coach has been preferring to rest other regulars, probably to have some fresh legs in the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates after a taxing season.

GOAL predicts how Sundowns could line up against Royal AM.