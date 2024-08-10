Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Polokwane City in MTN8 quarter-final - Manqoba Mngqithi to hand Erwin Saavedra a start?

The top eight competition continues this weekend with the Chloorkop-based side welcoming Rise & Shine in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns open their 2024/25 campaign by hosting Polokwane City in the MTN8 encounter on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Masandawana are expected to play a different style of football following the departure of Rhulani Mokwena, with Mngqithi having confirmed that he does not prefer a possessional style of football.

GOAL predicts how the 53-year-old mentor might line up his men against City, who are aiming to eliminate the PSL champions from the tournament.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!