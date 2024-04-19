Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Esperance - Is Teboho Mokoena fit enough to start?

The Brazilians are in Tunisia to face the Blood and Gold as they push to clinch the trophy they last won in 2016

Mamelodi Sundowns' bid for the Caf Champions League title continues with a semi-final, first-leg tie against Esperance at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

Having struggled to win this tournament they last claimed in 2016, the Brazilians are out to banish what looks like the knockout round curse that has haunted them over the years.

They arrived in Tunisia on the backdrop of unconvincing performances in recent games and will be keen to pick themselves up.

This is a match coach Rgulani Mokwena is expected to field his strongest squad and GOAL predicts how the youthful coach could line up his men.