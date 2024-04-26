Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Esperance in crunch Caf Champions League tie - A whole new line up from Sekhukhune United win

The Brazilians host their Tunisian visitors in this swim or sink encounter in Tshwane with their fate hanging in the balance.

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to overturn the 1-0 deficit they suffered in Tunisia when they host Esperance in the Caf Champions League semi-final second leg at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

It is a do-or-die evening for the Brazilians who need nothing short of victory to reach the final of this competition.

After coach Rhulani Mokwena fielded a second-string team in their 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Selhukhune United last weekend, he will turn to his regulars on Friday.

GOAL predicts how Mokwena is likely to line up his men against the Blood and Gold.