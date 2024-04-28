Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against TS Galaxy - Matthews to replace struggling Shalulile?

Masandawana are just six points from clinching their seventh consecutive PSL title. GOAL takes a look at the Tshwane giants' starting line-up.

Mamelodi Sundowns host TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium knowing a win might potentially give them the Premier Soccer League title, depending with the performance of second-placed Stellenbosch in their forthcoming game.

Rushine De Reuck, Teboho Mokoena, and Abdelmounaim Boutouil are some of the players who are not expected to feature since they are recovering from their recent injuries.

GOAL predicts how coach Rhulani Mokwena might line up his team to stand a chance of collecting maximum points.