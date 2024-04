Kaizer Chiefs will continue their pursuit for a Caf Champions League spot with a Premier Soccer League game against Stellenbosch.

Amakhosi continue their push for continental football on Tuesday when they host Stellies at the FNB Stadium.

Edson Castillo and Yusuf Maart have fully recovered which is a boost for coach Calvin Johnson who is desperate for maximum points.

GOAL predicts how the tactician will select his starting line-up as they seek to challenge the teams above them on the table.