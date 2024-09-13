Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Marumo Gallants - Rushwin Dortley to start ahead of Given Msimango?

Amakhosi are gearing up for their first PSL official match and new coach Nasreddine Nabi has major decisions to make regarding the starting eleven.

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Marumo Gallants at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday in their league opener for the 2024-25 PSL season.

While the game itself promises to be exciting, the goal for the Soweto giants remains to start the campaign positively by getting all three points.

Amakhosi have brought new players to gang up with the old ones. Here, GOAL, predicts how Nabi could mix up his troops to face Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!