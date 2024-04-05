Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Chippa United - Saile or Chivaviro back to lead Amakhosi attack?

Amakhosi will travel to East London to face the Chilli Boys as they seek to give themselves a chance at position two on the PSL table.

Kaizer Chiefs players insisted on training after being given a day off on Thursday to mourn defender Luke Fleurs who died on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants now travel to East London where they face Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium.

Coach Cavin Johnson has a problematic attack and might try other options after Wandile Duba was overwhelmed in leading their strikeforce in the 1-0 defeat by Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

GOAL predicts how Johnson could select his starting lineup on Saturday.