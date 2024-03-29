Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Cape Town City - Mthethwa or Zwane to replace Maart & Castillo?

The Soweto giants resume their PSL campaign with a trip to the Mother City for a clash with the Citizens.

After three weeks without competitive action, Kaizer Chiefs are back in action as they clash with Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium.

Currently placed seventh on the Premier Soccer League table, Amakhosi face City who are fifth on the standings.

Chiefs welcome back Edmilson Dove from suspension while Edson Castillo and Yusuf Maart are suspended.

GOAL predicts how coach Cavin Johnson will select his starting line-up as they seek to recover from the Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates.