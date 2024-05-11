Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face AmaZulu - Happy Mashiane to start ahead of Reeve Frosler?

Cavin Johnson will have to do it without two of his key players as they are suspended. GOAL looks at who is likely to start against Usuthu.

Kaizer Chiefs are traveling to KwaZulu-Natal to face AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Two Chiefs' preferred central defenders Given Msimango and Edmilson Dove have been suspended alongside recent second-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Johnson confirmed recently that some of his troops including captain Itumeleng Khune are unlikely to make their comebacks anytime soon.

Ahead of the encounter, GOAL predicts how the Amakhosi interim tactician is likely to pick his starting lineup against Usuthu.