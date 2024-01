Bafana Bafana will be fired up heading into their final Group E encounter against Tunisia, as they look to book a spot in the Afcon round of 16.

The South Africans secured a confidence-boosting triumph over Namibia, prevailing 4-0 on Sunday, and will aim to replicate that performance against Tunisia.

Coach Hugo Broos and his team fully comprehend the significance of the upcoming task, as it holds the key to their Africa Cup of Nations destiny.

GOAL offers insights into how the Belgian mentor might organise his squad for the crucial encounter on Wednesday.