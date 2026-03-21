Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy - Relebohile Mofokeng to wide to leave Sipho Mbule in No. 10 role as Evidence Makgopa replaces Yanela Mbuthuma?

The Sea Robbers desperately need to bounce back from the 1-1 draw against Siwelele when they face the Rockets on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium. With Mamelodi Sundowns on CAF Champions League duties, victory for the Soweto giants will send them to the top of the Premier League table with 51 points, one more than the defending champions.