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Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy - Relebohile Mofokeng to wide to leave Sipho Mbule in No. 10 role as Evidence Makgopa replaces Yanela Mbuthuma?

The Sea Robbers desperately need to bounce back from the 1-1 draw against Siwelele when they face the Rockets on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium. With Mamelodi Sundowns on CAF Champions League duties, victory for the Soweto giants will send them to the top of the Premier League table with 51 points, one more than the defending champions.

GOAL predicts how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men to take on TS Galaxy in a crucial game for their title ambitions.

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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    Keeping his 15th clean sheet in the ongoing campaign will be a better response to Hugo Broos, who overlooked him in the recent Bafana Bafana squad.

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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    A pivotal utility star for the title Ambitious Sea Robbers. He is preferred by coach Ouaddou ahead of Deano van Rooyen.

  • LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    Nkosikhona Ndaba struggled against Siwelele, explaining why he might be rested on Sunday with Hotto coming in for him.

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  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema is expected to face his former side, hoping to keep a clean sheet and inspire Pirates to victory.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Sibisi has formed a good understanding with Seema, and a change this weekend is highly unlikely as Ouaddou will want stability at the back.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    His physical presence and experience are key ingredients that have always given Pirates a competitive edge in the midfield.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    As Makhaula brings an imposing presence in the midfield, Mbatha complements that with creativity and energy.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    Despite the recent return to form of Patrick Maswanganyi, Mofokeng has been most effective this season when played in the No. 10 role.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    With his eye for a goal, speed, and creativity, the Bafana Bafana star has always been a thorn in the flesh of many defenders.

  • LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    His goal against Siwelele in the last outing is definitely a confidence booster.

  • Evidence Makgopa & Banele Mnguni,Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    Yanela Mbuthuma has not been convincing, which might see Ouaddou starting with the Bafana Bafana international.

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