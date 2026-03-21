Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy - Relebohile Mofokeng to wide to leave Sipho Mbule in No. 10 role as Evidence Makgopa replaces Yanela Mbuthuma?

GOAL predicts how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men to take on TS Galaxy in a crucial game for their title ambitions.
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GOAL predicts how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men to take on TS Galaxy in a crucial game for their title ambitions.
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Keeping his 15th clean sheet in the ongoing campaign will be a better response to Hugo Broos, who overlooked him in the recent Bafana Bafana squad.
A pivotal utility star for the title Ambitious Sea Robbers. He is preferred by coach Ouaddou ahead of Deano van Rooyen.
Nkosikhona Ndaba struggled against Siwelele, explaining why he might be rested on Sunday with Hotto coming in for him.
Seema is expected to face his former side, hoping to keep a clean sheet and inspire Pirates to victory.
Sibisi has formed a good understanding with Seema, and a change this weekend is highly unlikely as Ouaddou will want stability at the back.
His physical presence and experience are key ingredients that have always given Pirates a competitive edge in the midfield.
As Makhaula brings an imposing presence in the midfield, Mbatha complements that with creativity and energy.
Despite the recent return to form of Patrick Maswanganyi, Mofokeng has been most effective this season when played in the No. 10 role.
With his eye for a goal, speed, and creativity, the Bafana Bafana star has always been a thorn in the flesh of many defenders.
His goal against Siwelele in the last outing is definitely a confidence booster.
Yanela Mbuthuma has not been convincing, which might see Ouaddou starting with the Bafana Bafana international.