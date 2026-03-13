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Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC - Abdeslam Ouaddou to tweak his squad and start Sipho Mbule and Evidence Makgopa?

The Sea Robbers return to action after a midweek victory that propelled them to the top of the Premier Soccer League table. The hard-fought win over Richards Bay ensured that the Buccaneers maintained a close gap with Mamelodi Sundowns, although an insignificant goal difference separates the two rivals. As Masandawana focus on the CAF Champions League, the Soweto giants are hunting for league points over the weekend.

The Premier Soccer League is turning into another fierce battle between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Both giants are unrelenting as they sweep opponents aside and maintain their neck-and-neck rivalry at the top.

The Buccaneers have a chance to widen the gap over Downs if they beat Siwelele on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena, but the former could narrow it if they beat Marumo Gallants in their next game.

Now, GOAL predicts how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men to take on Siwelele FC in a crucial game for their title ambitions.

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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    A prime candidate for the Golden Glove, another clean sheet is what he needs to improve his chances of beating his rivals for the season-end award.

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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    A pivotal utility star for the title Ambitious Sea Robbers. Against Richards Bay, the fullback-cum-wingback provided an assist for the opening goal scored by Oswin Appollis, and that underscores his importance for the team.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    One of the most experienced players in the Bucs' playing unit. As the team chases the PSL glory, the Namibian is expected to be an important figure both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

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  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    The former TS Galaxy defender is a regular starter when fit and not suspended. With Mbekezeli Mbokazi, he formed a solid partnership, and the same is seen currently with Sibisi.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    To boost Pirates' chances of beating Sundowns to the title, the Sea Robbers' backline must be very solid and impervious. Sibisi, being the captain, is expected to lead and achieve this mission.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    His physical presence and experience are key ingredients that have always given Pirates a competitive edge in the midfield.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    As Makhaula brings an imposing presence in the midfield, Mbatha complements that with creativity and energy.

  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Patrick Maswanganyi

    Maswanganyi is expected to operate just behind the centre-forward, as was the case against Richards Bay.

    Sipho Mbule, who is yet again available after a brief period on the sidelines, could make a return to action as a substitute.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    With his eye for a goal, speed, and creativity, the Bafana Bafana star has always been a thorn in the flesh of many defenders.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    A star who continues to prove that he is a dependable figure across the attacking department.

    Rele can effectively play as an attacking midfielder, but as Ouaddou might be keen not to tinker with the squad anymore, President Yama 2000 is expected to be deployed in his natural position.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    Mbuthuma has earned Ouaddou's trust as a starter ahead of Evidence Makgopa.

    Going by precedence, the Moroccan tactician is expected to deploy Mbuthuma and bring Makgopa as a second-half substitute in order to inject fresh energy into the attacking department.

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