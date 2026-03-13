Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC - Abdeslam Ouaddou to tweak his squad and start Sipho Mbule and Evidence Makgopa?

The Premier Soccer League is turning into another fierce battle between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Both giants are unrelenting as they sweep opponents aside and maintain their neck-and-neck rivalry at the top.

The Buccaneers have a chance to widen the gap over Downs if they beat Siwelele on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena, but the former could narrow it if they beat Marumo Gallants in their next game.

Now, GOAL predicts how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men to take on Siwelele FC in a crucial game for their title ambitions.