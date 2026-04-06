Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows - Relebohile Mofokeng, Andre De Jong or Patrick Maswanganyi? No. 10 role set to give Abdeslam Ouaddou selection headache

Orlando Pirates will host Golden Arrows for a Premier Soccer League game at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.
GOAL takes a look at how Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up his players for the home game.
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Orlando Pirates will host Golden Arrows for a Premier Soccer League game at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.
GOAL takes a look at how Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up his players for the home game.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
A start will be an opportunity for Chaine to keep a clean sheet and send a message to Hugo Broos that he deserves another chance in the Bafana Bafana setup.
Although Deano van Rooyen is back, Sebelebele is expected to keep his position in the starting team.
The experienced Namibian is the first choice for the left back position owing to his versatility.
Seema is one of the Pirates' stars who have impressed, and that explains his regular appearances in Ouaddou's starting lineups.
In the second round of the season, the captain has been used regularly, and this is partly because of the exit of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Nemtajela is highly expected to start again, with Makhehlene Makhaula being an option on the bench.
The Bafana midfielder is a vital cog in Bucs' midfield, and he is expected to dictate play and give a reliable link between the defence and the attacking department.
Ouaddou has experimented with the youngster in the attacking midfield role, and President Yama 2000 has always performed to the coach's satisfaction.
Andre De Jong and Patrick Maswanganyi are other options for the Bucs' technical bench.
The former Polokwane City forward is known for his speed and creativity, and Pirates will need him to provide the same should he start on Tuesday.
His performance has helped him keep his place in the starting team and also keep getting a call-up from Broos.
With World Cup finals coming up, the forward is expected to keep doing well in order to improve his chances of playing for South Africa in the showpiece.
Although Mbuthuma has faced increasing criticism due to his own goal output, Ouaddou has maintained him as the lead striker.
Evidence Makgopa is expected to start from the bench, as the Moroccan mentor has always preferred.