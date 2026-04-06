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Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng & Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows - Relebohile Mofokeng, Andre De Jong or Patrick Maswanganyi? No. 10 role set to give Abdeslam Ouaddou selection headache

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
S. Chaine
L. Seema
N. Sibisi
D. Hotto
M. Makhaula
T. Mbatha
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
Y. Mbuthuma
A. Ouaddou
T. Moremi
S. Mbule
TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay

After a huge win over TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates return to Premier Soccer League action. A win over Abafana Bes'thende will help the Sea Robbers go back to the top of the table. This is a game that the Soweto giants will not afford to lose, as they need points that will firmly keep them in the title race.

Orlando Pirates will host Golden Arrows for a Premier Soccer League game at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.

GOAL takes a look at how Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up his players for the home game.

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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    A start will be an opportunity for Chaine to keep a clean sheet and send a message to Hugo Broos that he deserves another chance in the Bafana Bafana setup.

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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    Although Deano van Rooyen is back, Sebelebele is expected to keep his position in the starting team.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    The experienced Namibian is the first choice for the left back position owing to his versatility.

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  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema is one of the Pirates' stars who have impressed, and that explains his regular appearances in Ouaddou's starting lineups.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    In the second round of the season, the captain has been used regularly, and this is partly because of the exit of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    Nemtajela is highly expected to start again, with Makhehlene Makhaula being an option on the bench.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    The Bafana midfielder is a vital cog in Bucs' midfield, and he is expected to dictate play and give a reliable link between the defence and the attacking department.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    Ouaddou has experimented with the youngster in the attacking midfield role, and President Yama 2000 has always performed to the coach's satisfaction.

    Andre De Jong and Patrick Maswanganyi are other options for the Bucs' technical bench.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The former Polokwane City forward is known for his speed and creativity, and Pirates will need him to provide the same should he start on Tuesday.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    His performance has helped him keep his place in the starting team and also keep getting a call-up from Broos.

    With World Cup finals coming up, the forward is expected to keep doing well in order to improve his chances of playing for South Africa in the showpiece.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    Although Mbuthuma has faced increasing criticism due to his own goal output, Ouaddou has maintained him as the lead striker.

    Evidence Makgopa is expected to start from the bench, as the Moroccan mentor has always preferred.

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP