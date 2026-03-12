GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns could line up his men in this CAF Champions League quarter-finals match against Stade Malien Bamako at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.
Predicted XI Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien Bamako in CAF Champions League quarter-final clash - Miguel Cardoso to bring back big guns Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana and Jayden Adams?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
After keeping a clean sheet in their last Champions League group game against MC Alger at home, Williams also goes into this match happy that he did not concede a goal against Orbit College on Tuesday.
- Backpage
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
Cardoso will be hoping Mudau will be fresh after asking to be substituted against Orbit College, as he complained of being tired.
- Backpagepix
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Modiba came on as a second-half substitute on Tuesday and is a player the coach might not be worried about being fatigued.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
Another player rested against Orbit; Kekana's experience in this tournament can be relied upon.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane
Ndamane has settled well at Sundowns, and his performances make him a candidate to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
Another player Cardoso can rely on in this demanding knockout round of the Champions League.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The Chilean has been in top form lately and has scored two beautiful goals in the last two games.
- Backpagepix
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams
Another player enjoying some top form, Adams would want to show Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he made the right decision to bring him back to the national team.
- Backpage
RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales
The Brazilian can be trusted for matches of this magnitude and has proven to be reliable.
- Backpagepix
LEFT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos
The Portuguese could be rewarded for his beautiful assist to compatriot Miguel Reisinho against Orbit.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners
This could be a difficult call for Cardoso, choosing between an in-form Rayners and Brayan Leon, who has shown capacity to influence games.