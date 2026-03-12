Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted XI Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien Bamako in CAF Champions League quarter-final clash - Miguel Cardoso to bring back big guns Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana and Jayden Adams?

The Brazilians would be hoping the knockouts of this continental competition will not be as difficult as the group stage, where they went for a four-match winless streak at some point. It is a fresh chapter of this season's campaign as they bid to improve on last term's run, where they ended up as the losing finalists.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns could line up his men in this CAF Champions League quarter-finals match against Stade Malien Bamako at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    After keeping a clean sheet in their last Champions League group game against MC Alger at home, Williams also goes into this match happy that he did not concede a goal against Orbit College on Tuesday.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Cardoso will be hoping Mudau will be fresh after asking to be substituted against Orbit College, as he complained of being tired.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Modiba came on as a second-half substitute on Tuesday and is a player the coach might not be worried about being fatigued.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Another player rested against Orbit; Kekana's experience in this tournament can be relied upon.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    Ndamane has settled well at Sundowns, and his performances make him a candidate to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    Another player Cardoso can rely on in this demanding knockout round of the Champions League. 

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean has been in top form lately and has scored two beautiful goals in the last two games.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    Another player enjoying some top form, Adams would want to show Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he made the right decision to bring him back to the national team.

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    The Brazilian can be trusted for matches of this magnitude and has proven to be reliable. 

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese could be rewarded for his beautiful assist to compatriot Miguel Reisinho against Orbit.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    This could be a difficult call for Cardoso, choosing between an in-form Rayners and Brayan Leon, who has shown capacity to influence games.

0