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Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC in PSL clash - Ashley du Preez to be retained and Siphesihle Ndlovu to make way for the returning Sibongiseni Mthethwa?

After ending a four-match losing streak with victory over Durban City last weekend, the Soweto giants will be eager to follow up on that when they face Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. They know backing up that result is crucial as they look to reassert themselves in the closing stages of the season. Another win would significantly boost their hopes of finishing in the top three and securing rights to play continental football next term.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could select their starting line-up against relegation-haunted Magesi FC.

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  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma

    With criticism mounting on him that he was justifying why he is Brandon Petersen's understudy, Bvuma managed to recover with a clean sheet against Durban City.

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  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    In a case of 'Why fix it when it's not broken?' Amakhosi coaches are likely to retain Solomons in this position, with Thabiso Monyane deputising him.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    It has been a busy few weeks for Cross, who recently was a makeshift centre-back, but he is someone to trust on the left side of defence.

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  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    The Angola international has managed to get over the difficulties of a nagging injury that sidelined him a bit in recent days.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The Kwinika-Miguel partnership has leadership painted all over it, and on its return, Chiefs kept a clean sheet.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    The experienced midfielder is back after serving a one-match suspension, and that is some encouraging news for the coaches.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    Maboe and Mthethwa can offer the Soweto giants some stability in the engine room for the team to dominate in that area.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Shabalala has admitted that he has not been in his best form, challenging himself to improve his game.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The DR Congo forward grabbed the goal that separated Chiefs and Durban City, and that could spur him on Saturday.

  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi

    Ashley du Preez did not impress in this position last weekend, and Velebayi is an option for the coaches.

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    After being rested against City, where he was an unused substitute, Da Silva is expected back for Chiefs, as he boasts of being the club's leading goalscorer in all competitions this season.

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Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
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Magesi FC
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Orbit College
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Kaizer Chiefs
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