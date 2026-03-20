Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC in PSL clash - Ashley du Preez to be retained and Siphesihle Ndlovu to make way for the returning Sibongiseni Mthethwa?

After ending a four-match losing streak with victory over Durban City last weekend, the Soweto giants will be eager to follow up on that when they face Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. They know backing up that result is crucial as they look to reassert themselves in the closing stages of the season. Another win would significantly boost their hopes of finishing in the top three and securing rights to play continental football next term.