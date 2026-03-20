GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could select their starting line-up against relegation-haunted Magesi FC.
Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC in PSL clash - Ashley du Preez to be retained and Siphesihle Ndlovu to make way for the returning Sibongiseni Mthethwa?
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GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma
With criticism mounting on him that he was justifying why he is Brandon Petersen's understudy, Bvuma managed to recover with a clean sheet against Durban City.
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RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
In a case of 'Why fix it when it's not broken?' Amakhosi coaches are likely to retain Solomons in this position, with Thabiso Monyane deputising him.
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LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross
It has been a busy few weeks for Cross, who recently was a makeshift centre-back, but he is someone to trust on the left side of defence.
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CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel
The Angola international has managed to get over the difficulties of a nagging injury that sidelined him a bit in recent days.
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CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
The Kwinika-Miguel partnership has leadership painted all over it, and on its return, Chiefs kept a clean sheet.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa
The experienced midfielder is back after serving a one-match suspension, and that is some encouraging news for the coaches.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
Maboe and Mthethwa can offer the Soweto giants some stability in the engine room for the team to dominate in that area.
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ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala
Shabalala has admitted that he has not been in his best form, challenging himself to improve his game.
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RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
The DR Congo forward grabbed the goal that separated Chiefs and Durban City, and that could spur him on Saturday.
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LEFT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi
Ashley du Preez did not impress in this position last weekend, and Velebayi is an option for the coaches.
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CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
After being rested against City, where he was an unused substitute, Da Silva is expected back for Chiefs, as he boasts of being the club's leading goalscorer in all competitions this season.