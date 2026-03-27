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Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted XI Bafana Bafana vs Panama - Who will Hugo Broos pick in central defence between Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane and Ime Okon in the absence Mbekezeli Mbokazi?

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
South Africa vs Panama
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
M. Mbokazi
H. Broos
K. Ndamane
N. Sibisi
I. Okon
R. Goss
T. Mokoena
J. Adams
T. Mbatha
T. Maseko
R. Mofokeng
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico

Following an unconvincing outing at the 2025 AFCON finals, South Africa is back in action. They host Panama in an international friendly match at Moses Mbahida Stadium on Friday as both teams prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach could select his starting line up to face Panama.


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  • Ricardo Goss, Bafana Bafana, September 2023Backpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Ricardo Goss

    Broos might opt to test the Siwelele FC custodian in the opening half and then throw in Renaldo Leaner in the other half as captain Ronwen Williams rests.

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  • Thabang Matuludi, Bafana Bafana, June 2024Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabang Matuludi

    The Polokwane City right-back would grab this chance to prove that he is capable cover for Khuliso Mudau.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Samukelo Kabini, Bafana Bafana vs MozambiqueBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Samukelo Kabini

    The Molde FK defender, who recently turned 22, would want to improve on his last start for Bafana against Cameroon at the 2025 AFCON finals.

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  • Ime Okon of South AfricaBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Ime Okon

    This would be the first time for Okon to play under Broos and prove that he can be a starter at the World Cup after previously featuring for Bafana in the COSAFA Cup.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    Having gained CAF Champions League experience with Sundowns, Ndamane looks ready for any opponent in national team colours.

  • Sphephelo Sithole, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole

    The Portugal-based midfielder is one of the most experienced players in this Bafana side.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Bafana Bafana, August, 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    The Orlando Pirates star adds depth in this position in the national side and is almost certain to go to the World Cup.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    This would be the first time for Broos to play the Pirates star as a playmaker after Abdeslam Ouaddou successfully converted him from the wings.

  • Oswin Appollis of South AfricaBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    After scoring two goals at 2025 AFCON, the former Polokwane City man is expected to provide ample support as Broos checks if Morokeng shines in his new role.

  • Thapelo Maseko, Bafana Bafana, January 2024Getty

    LEFT ATTACKER: Thapelo Maseko

    This is the moment Maseko has been waiting for after last wearing the Bafana jersey at the 2023 AFCON finals.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Bafana Bafana, Kamaradini Mamdu, Ghana, December 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    A player Broos has shown trust even when he is off form at Pirates, Makgopa would want to silence those criticising him that he does not deserve to be called up ahead of Iqraam Rayners.