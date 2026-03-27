GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach could select his starting line up to face Panama.
Predicted XI Bafana Bafana vs Panama - Who will Hugo Broos pick in central defence between Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane and Ime Okon in the absence Mbekezeli Mbokazi?
- Backpagepix
GOALKEEPER: Ricardo Goss
Broos might opt to test the Siwelele FC custodian in the opening half and then throw in Renaldo Leaner in the other half as captain Ronwen Williams rests.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Thabang Matuludi
The Polokwane City right-back would grab this chance to prove that he is capable cover for Khuliso Mudau.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Samukelo Kabini
The Molde FK defender, who recently turned 22, would want to improve on his last start for Bafana against Cameroon at the 2025 AFCON finals.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Ime Okon
This would be the first time for Okon to play under Broos and prove that he can be a starter at the World Cup after previously featuring for Bafana in the COSAFA Cup.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane
Having gained CAF Champions League experience with Sundowns, Ndamane looks ready for any opponent in national team colours.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole
The Portugal-based midfielder is one of the most experienced players in this Bafana side.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
The Orlando Pirates star adds depth in this position in the national side and is almost certain to go to the World Cup.
- Backpage
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng
This would be the first time for Broos to play the Pirates star as a playmaker after Abdeslam Ouaddou successfully converted him from the wings.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
After scoring two goals at 2025 AFCON, the former Polokwane City man is expected to provide ample support as Broos checks if Morokeng shines in his new role.
- Getty
LEFT ATTACKER: Thapelo Maseko
This is the moment Maseko has been waiting for after last wearing the Bafana jersey at the 2023 AFCON finals.
- Backpage
CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
A player Broos has shown trust even when he is off form at Pirates, Makgopa would want to silence those criticising him that he does not deserve to be called up ahead of Iqraam Rayners.