GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could pick his starting line for this Premier Soccer League clash with Richards Bay.
Predicted Orlando Pirates XI against Richards Bay - Abdeslam Ouaddou to bring back Evidence Makgopa after Yanela Mbuthuma struggled for goals amid the Buccaneers' scoring spree?
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GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
Besides helping Pirates to lerague glory, Chaine's other priority is making the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing his spot to Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner. He has kept clean sheets in the past two games.
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RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele
Knowing that Deano van Rooyen is ready to take his place, that keeps Sebelebele on his feet.
LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto
The experienced Namibian was this week showered with praise by Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi for his commitment and hard work.
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CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
The Pirates captain can feel the weight of responsibilities on his shoulders in this title race and his leadership is crucial at this stage of the season.
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CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
While the Buccaneers attacker went berserk in the last two matches and scored 11 goals, Seema and Sibisi would be happy to have kept a clean sheet during those games.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
The Bafana midfielder is reliable in helping the Buccaneers dominate in the engine room.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela
The former Marumo Gallants star is always a threat going forward and that would make Richards Bay wary of him.
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ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng
He arrives in KZN bubbling with confidence from scoring five goals in two games and having won six Man of the Match awards so far this season.
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RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
After grabbing a brace against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, Appollis is also pumped upo, just like Mofokeng.
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LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Moremi would also want to come to the party and join in the goal fest should the Buccaneers score a lot of goals again.
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CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
With Ouaddou having preferred Yanela Mbuthuma in recent games, the former Natal Rich Boyz forward has struggled, having last scored on Valentine's Day and that could make way for Makgopa to start.