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Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted Orlando Pirates XI against Richards Bay - Abdeslam Ouaddou to bring back Evidence Makgopa after Yanela Mbuthuma struggled for goals amid the Buccaneers' scoring spree?

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
E. Makgopa
Y. Mbuthuma
A. Ouaddou
S. Mbule
S. Chaine
N. Sibisi
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis

The Soweto giants are out to build their terrific momentum, which has seen them score 11 goals in their last two games, when they meet the Natal Rich Boyz at uMhlathuze Stadium on Friday.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could pick his starting line for this Premier Soccer League clash with Richards Bay.


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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    Besides helping Pirates to lerague glory, Chaine's other priority is making the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing his spot to Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner. He has kept clean sheets in the past two games.

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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    Knowing that Deano van Rooyen is ready to take his place, that keeps Sebelebele on his feet.

  • LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    The experienced Namibian was this week showered with praise by Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi for his commitment and hard work.

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  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    The Pirates captain can feel the weight of responsibilities on his shoulders in this title race and his leadership is crucial at this stage of the season.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    While the Buccaneers attacker went berserk in the last two matches and scored 11 goals, Seema and Sibisi would be happy to have kept a clean sheet during those games.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    The Bafana midfielder is reliable in helping the Buccaneers dominate in the engine room.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    The former Marumo Gallants star is always a threat going forward and that would make Richards Bay wary of him.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    He arrives in KZN bubbling with confidence from scoring five goals in two games and having won six Man of the Match awards so far this season.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    After grabbing a brace against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, Appollis is also pumped upo, just like Mofokeng.

  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Moremi would also want to come to the party and join in the goal fest should the Buccaneers score a lot of goals again.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    With Ouaddou having preferred Yanela Mbuthuma in recent games, the former Natal Rich Boyz forward has struggled, having last scored on Valentine's Day and that could make way for Makgopa to start.

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC