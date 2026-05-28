'Portugal at their best if he doesn't play' - Huge Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup claim made by ex-USMNT star

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the debate surrounding Ronaldo's importance to Roberto Martinez's side has reached a boiling point. Despite his status as the highest goalscorer in international football history, former USMNT striker and current analyst Twellman believes the Selecao might be better off leaving their captain on the bench.

Speaking to Get Up ESPN on what we can expect from Ronaldo at this World Cup, Twellman said: "This is the best team Ronaldo's ever had around him for Portugal going to the World Cup. I think Portugal is at their best if he doesn't play."