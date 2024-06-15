‘Poor Nasreddine Nabi was doing well and winning trophies up until Kaizer Chiefs linked him to their team, now he inherited all of their bad luck and lost the league in Morocco. He will ruin his CV with Amakhosi’ - Fans

Local football fans have their say following latest reports suggesting Chiefs have managed to secure the services of the ex-AS FAR coach.

The 58-year-old Tunisian was reportedly close to taking the Amakhosi job last season, but the club wasn't ready to let him bring his technical team.

Now, after his departure from Moroccan side AS FAR, reports suggest that Chiefs are considering him for the head coaching role ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Following this news, South African football fans, including some of the Glamour Boys’ faithful, took to social media to share their views. GOAL reveals some of their sentiments.