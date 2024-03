GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League trip to Limpopo on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates continue with their push to secure a Caf Champions League place when they visit Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Jose Riveiro's men have an opportunity to go one rung up to fourth if they claim maximum points from their trip to Polokwane.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane City and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.