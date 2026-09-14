Polokwane City coach shares best wishes for Thabang Matuludi at Mamelodi Sundowns and identifies the next superstar coming through Rise and Shine - 'There is a gem that we are working with'

Polokwane City head coach Willy Moloto has broken his silence regarding the departure of Thabang Matuludi to Mamelodi Sundowns, wishing the talented right-back well as he embarks on a new chapter at Chloorkop.

The 27-year-old defender finally completed his move to the two-time African champions on Friday, a deal that represents a significant milestone for both the player and the Limpopo-based club.

The Bafana Bafana international has been a cornerstone of the Rise and Shine squad over the last five seasons, playing a pivotal role in the club's journey from the second tier back to the elite level.

During his tenure, he helped the side secure promotion to the top flight and was instrumental in their consistent performances that led to three consecutive top-eight finishes.



