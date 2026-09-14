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Polokwane City coach shares best wishes for Thabang Matuludi at Mamelodi Sundowns and identifies the next superstar coming through Rise and Shine - 'There is a gem that we are working with'
Cornerstone
Polokwane City head coach Willy Moloto has broken his silence regarding the departure of Thabang Matuludi to Mamelodi Sundowns, wishing the talented right-back well as he embarks on a new chapter at Chloorkop.
The 27-year-old defender finally completed his move to the two-time African champions on Friday, a deal that represents a significant milestone for both the player and the Limpopo-based club.
The Bafana Bafana international has been a cornerstone of the Rise and Shine squad over the last five seasons, playing a pivotal role in the club's journey from the second tier back to the elite level.
During his tenure, he helped the side secure promotion to the top flight and was instrumental in their consistent performances that led to three consecutive top-eight finishes.
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All the best son
Speaking after Polokwane City's recent 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership, Moloto reflected on the transfer with a sense of pride rather than regret.
The coach acknowledged that losing top talent to the league's giants is a reality for developing clubs.
Addressing the media, he said: "That one is another issue my brother also Chiefs they lost Thabo Cele to Sundowns, but what I could say to Thabang is all the best son.
"And I think the young man has been doing well."
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There is a gem
While the loss of a senior international like Matuludi would typically cause concern for most coaches, Moloto remains optimistic about the conveyor belt of talent currently being nurtured at Polokwane City.
The club has built a reputation for developing unheralded players and transforming them into household names in South African football.
Moloto believes that the club's scouting and development structures are already prepared to fill the void left by their departing star, pointing toward a specific young player who is already showing signs of immense potential on the training ground.
He was eager to shine a light on the next emerging talent, identifying Tshepang Matube as the heir apparent to the right-back position.
The coach believes that the club has discovered another diamond in the rough who will soon capture the attention of the footballing public.
"And if you could look at Polokwane City is a team that produces the unknown. Like I said with my last interview to say there is a gem that we are working with.
"You could see that [Tshepang] Matube is one for the future, and I think he’s another one to see in future in the right-back.”
The cycle continues
The emergence of Matube suggests that the Rise and Shine philosophy of internal promotion is alive and well.
As Matuludi begins his journey with Mamelodi Sundowns, aiming to compete for domestic titles and the CAF Champions League, the focus in Polokwane shifts toward polishing this new "gem."
For Moloto, the cycle of development continues, and if his prediction regarding Matube holds true, it won't be long before the bigger clubs are knocking on the door once again.
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