Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe questions Lebohang Maboe's Man of the Match award after Kaizer Chiefs draw - 'He was nowhere to be seen!'
'I don't know how he got it'
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe didn't hold back after their 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs, questioning how Lebohang Maboe walked away with the Man of the Match award.
Mohafe believes his side’s tactical discipline made life impossible for the Amakhosi engine room.
"I'm so confused as to how Maboe got the Player of the Match. I don't know how he got it, because he was nowhere to be seen on the field. Whenever he got the ball, we were there," Mohafe stated in his post-match assessment as quoted by IOL.
"We won most of the balls from him. So, how can you be Player of the Match when you are losing the ball?"
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Tactical dominance but no clinical edge
The coach felt his side outplayed Chiefs and made Maboe’s award questionable, but despite dominating late on, Polokwane were left to rue missed chances as poor finishing cost them all three points.
"If we had played early crosses, we could have got one goal, but we took one touch too many. It is something that we can work on and improve on. I thank the players for the plan at hand," he noted.
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Neutralising the Chiefs' threat
City’s game plan appeared to work to perfection regarding defensive shape, as they successfully stifled the visitors' primary creators. Mohafe was particularly pleased with how his side exploited the space left by the Chiefs full-backs while maintaining a tight grip on the middle of the park.
"We had to utilise the spaces that they were leaving because we knew that Munyani would overlap. Cross would go inside as an inverted full-back to form the three-man centre-backs," the coach explained.
"So, we used those spaces exceptionally, and we defended well today; we didn't concede. And in the middle, we neutralised them. We neutralised Maboe, we neutralised [Thabo] Cele."
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Hope remains for the Rise and Shine
Mohafe has urged his players to stay confident after a performance that outshone their more fancied opponents, as the top-eight race continues to intensify.
"Even though it is minimising the chances of qualifying because the teams that are behind us are catching up, the teams that are in front of us are not moving away," Mohafe concluded.
"So, it gives us a little bit of hope to say, 'guys, this point that we've got today is a massive point for you.' So, go forward with it, take it on the chin, and we move forward."