Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe questions Lebohang Maboe's Man of the Match award after Kaizer Chiefs draw - 'He was nowhere to be seen!'

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe didn't hold back after their 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs, questioning how Lebohang Maboe walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Mohafe believes his side’s tactical discipline made life impossible for the Amakhosi engine room.

"I'm so confused as to how Maboe got the Player of the Match. I don't know how he got it, because he was nowhere to be seen on the field. Whenever he got the ball, we were there," Mohafe stated in his post-match assessment as quoted by IOL.

"We won most of the balls from him. So, how can you be Player of the Match when you are losing the ball?"











