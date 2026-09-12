Polokwane City 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'I can't believe we released Thabo Cele for Sibongiseni Mthethwa; Fernando Da Cruz is another scam; Chiefs are cursed'

Kaizer Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs travelled to Polokwane to face Rise and Shine, looking to claim their second win in a row after beating Siwelele FC last weekend.

The Glamour Boys began the match on a positive note and dominated possession.

Chiefs found the back of the net in the 25th minute with a goal from Lebohang Maboe as Chiefs finally unlocked a stubborn Polokwane defence and cruised to halftime with their lead intact.









In the second half, Chiefs fought to maintain their lead; however, the home side found the equalising goal thanks to Giovanni Philander in the 73rd minute after another moment Brandon Petersen would prefer to forget.









After the goal Chiefs pushed to find a winner but they failed to trouble the scoreboard and the match ended 1-1 as Chiefs dropped points and missed the opportunity to overtake Orlando Pirates, while being leapfrogged by AmaZulu who won 1-0 against Marumo Gallants.



