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Reeve Frosler, Kaizer Chiefs & Bonginkosi Dlamini, Polokwane CityBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Polokwane City 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'I can't believe we released Thabo Cele for Sibongiseni Mthethwa; Fernando Da Cruz is another scam; Chiefs are cursed'

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
T. Cele
S. Mthethwa
F. Da Cruz
N. Nabi
S. Ndlovu
Polokwane City
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows

Amakhosi visited Rise and Shine in the league, gunning for maximum points to make it two wins in a row. However, City were stubborn, stopping the Soweto giants from moving to second on the league table.

Kaizer Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs travelled to Polokwane to face Rise and Shine, looking to claim their second win in a row after beating Siwelele FC last weekend.

The Glamour Boys began the match on a positive note and dominated possession.

Chiefs found the back of the net in the 25th minute with a goal from Lebohang Maboe as Chiefs finally unlocked a stubborn Polokwane defence and cruised to halftime with their lead intact.



In the second half, Chiefs fought to maintain their lead; however, the home side found the equalising goal thanks to Giovanni Philander in the 73rd minute after another moment Brandon Petersen would prefer to forget.



After the goal Chiefs pushed to find a winner but they failed to trouble the scoreboard and the match ended 1-1 as Chiefs dropped points and missed the opportunity to overtake Orlando Pirates, while being leapfrogged by AmaZulu who won 1-0 against Marumo Gallants.


  • Kaizer Motaung Jr, Khanyisa Mayo and Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Left the cows

    I can't believe this club released Thabo and left cows like Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu. I hope that decision doesn't come back to haunt us- Kgosi Maleka

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Winning the league?!

    I'm here to tell the Khosi nation that we're winning the league. People must continue disrespecting us while we go up-Thabo Maseko

  • Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Cruz is a scam

    Fernando Da Cruz is a scam just like Nabi, soon they will find out-Adam

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen strikes again

    No, I'm starting to sense favouritism with this coach. How many times must Petersen cost us to bench him-jogn Maloka

  • Faiz Abrahams Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs are cursed?

    This team is cursed. We are never going to be happy again as a team-Khosi Gem

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs & Luyanda Khumalo, Richards BayBackpage

    Chopping and changing

    So we don't have a regular starting lineup; this coach will experiment the whole season. We can't even beat small teams-Sebetlela

Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC